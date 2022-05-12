SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Hosts ‘Wyllis Street Band’ Saturday; Thursday-Saturday Specials

 

Thursday, May 12, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wanango-wyllis-street-bandRENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club on Saturday, May 14, for live music and more.

This week’s edition of “Music on the Patio” will feature the “Wyllis Street Band” performing from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy live music during your dinner. Dinner reservations are required to sit on the patio. Limited Seating is available. Call 814.676.8133 and use option 2.

Every week Wanango Country Club serves up delicious specials for you. Here is what is on the menu for this week:

Announcing the 19th Annual VARHA Golf Classic at Wanango County Club. The event will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, and benefits the Venango Area Riding for the Handicapped Association.

9 a.m. Registration
10 a.m. Shotgun Start

Now is the time to become a sponsor!

Nine & Dine continues at Wanango Country Club.

Each Friday you can enjoy nine holes of golf followed by dinner. The cost is $10 per couple for game/ prizes each week plus the cost of your dinner. The member cart fee is $10 per person. The public greens/ cart fee is $40 per couple.

Please sign up by Friday at noon, by calling 814-676-8133 – option #1, each week that you plan to play. You do not have to play every week.

Shotgun start at 5:30 p.m.- Random draw done by the Pro Shop.

Month Games are as follows:
May- Scramble
June- Alternate Shot
July and August are undecided

Monthly Leaderboard- Only your 3 best scores per month will be tallied.

This is meant to be a social gathering to interact with several different couples. Please invite your friends!

Nine & Dine is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Screenshot at May 04 00-55-12

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

wanango-fairway


