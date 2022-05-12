Union/A-C Valley’s Hayden Smith Clears 6-9 in High Jump at Redbank Invitational

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Hayden Smith was at it again.

The Union/A-C Valley sophomore broke his own school record in the high jump on Tuesday in a tri-meet against Cranberry and Keystone at 6 feet, 7 inches.

That was just a warm-up for what he accomplished at the Redbank Invitational on Thursday afternoon.

Smith cleared 6-9 to shatter his record again and take first place in the meet.

That 6-9 is tops in Pennsylvania in the Boys Class 2A high jump. It would be tied for second in Class 3A.

That jump would have won a state title easily last season in both Class 2A and 3A.

When Smith cleared 6-9, he popped up off the mat to thunderous cheers from the fans who had crowded around the jumping pit. He pumped his fists and let out a joyous bellow.

Smith, though, isn’t satisfied.

“It felt wonderful, but I think there is more there,” Smith said. “I had a couple really good attempts at 6-10. I’m looking forward to more the next couple of weeks.”

Smith is peaking at the right time.

In his last several meets, he has improved upon his previous-best heights and said he thinks he has 7-0 within his grasp.

The national honor roll mark is 6-10. The state record in Class 2A is 7-1 set all the way back in 1992.

The United States high school record is 7-6.

“I just need to keep working on improving my timing and my form over the bar,” Smith said. “I just want to keep getting better. Everything else will take care of itself.”

