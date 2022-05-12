YMCA to Host Pancake Breakfast on Monday, May 16

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA will host a Pancake Breakfast to kick off the YMCA’s Week of Giving on Monday, May 16.

The pancake breakfast is open to the entire community by donation.

Proceeds from the event will help send a child to camp, allow more kids to participate in swim lessons, enable youth to join soccer and basketball programming, and give memberships to those who are less fortunate in the Clarion community.

The pancake breakfast will be held from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16.

YMCA board members will be cooking and serving pancakes in the lobby and multi-purpose room. Juice, fruit, pancakes, and coffee will be served.

The week of giving will help the YMCA meet our goal of serving those in the community who are financially unable to pay. You can help make the community a better place by making a donation.

The pancake breakfast is sponsored by Jamie Thompson State Farm Insurance.

