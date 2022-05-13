A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday – A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Showers, mainly before 2pm. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

