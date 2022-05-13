Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coffee Shortbread

Melted chips drizzled on top make these biscuits look fancy, but they’re so easy to make!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup packed brown sugar



1/4 cup sugar2 tablespoons instant coffee granules1/4 teaspoon salt2 cups all-purpose flour1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips2 teaspoons shortening, divided1/2 cup white baking chips

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 300°. In a large bowl, cream butter, sugars, coffee granules, and salt until light and fluffy; gradually beat flour into creamed mixture.

-On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1/4-in. thickness. Cut with floured 2-in. cookie cutters. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets.

-Bake 20-22 minutes or until set. Remove to wire racks to cool completely. In a microwave, melt chocolate chips and 1 teaspoon shortening; stir until smooth. Repeat with baking chips and remaining shortening. Drizzle over cookies; refrigerate until set. Store between pieces of waxed paper in an airtight container.

