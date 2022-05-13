 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coffee Shortbread

Friday, May 13, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Melted chips drizzled on top make these biscuits look fancy, but they’re so easy to make!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons instant coffee granules
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips
2 teaspoons shortening, divided
1/2 cup white baking chips

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 300°. In a large bowl, cream butter, sugars, coffee granules, and salt until light and fluffy; gradually beat flour into creamed mixture.

-On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1/4-in. thickness. Cut with floured 2-in. cookie cutters. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets.

-Bake 20-22 minutes or until set. Remove to wire racks to cool completely. In a microwave, melt chocolate chips and 1 teaspoon shortening; stir until smooth. Repeat with baking chips and remaining shortening. Drizzle over cookies; refrigerate until set. Store between pieces of waxed paper in an airtight container.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


