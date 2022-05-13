East Brady Tunnel Project Could Receive Up to $6 Million More in Grants

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A cooperation agreement between Clarion County and Armstrong Trails was approved by Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning, pending solicitor review.

Clarion County will serve as a pass-through public applicant for the purpose of receiving up to $6 million from C2P2 and Multimodal grant funding for the East Brady Tunnel project.

Chris Ziegler, executive Director of Armstrong Trails, said that the project could be completed with these grants. Securing adequate funding for a project that will complete missing links in the area trail system and incorporate historical aspects of the former train tracks and regional industry could be a master class in attracting foundation and governmental support for projects.

Asked what she felt was the reason for her success in attracting support, Ziegler responded, “It was a good project.”

A second Tunnel Jam fundraiser, hosted by Armstrong Trails, is also planned for June 25 at the Brady Tunnel Northern Portal. Seats are limited to 250 and pre-registration is required for the event. For more information, contact https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tunnel-jam-tickets-315333148937.

In other business, Commissioners approved the following:

• Contract renewal with Maximus US Services, Inc. to provide a cost allocation plan. Term: July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025. Cost: $5,500.00 per year.

• Hotel Tax. Contract with Pennsylvania on Display – Pennsylvania’s Official Statewide Brochure Distribution Program for the Clarion County Rack Card project. Term: 8/1/2022 to 7/31/2023. Cost: $9,792.00.

• Contract with Fairfield Computer Services, LLC to provide the Online Dog Licensing System. Term: 2 years. Cost: Set Up and Training $1,200.00 and Monthly Service $120.00 per month. Effective Date: 5/10/2022.

• Contract renewal with Tri-County Industries, Inc. to provide waste removal services for 13 Jefferson Place, Clarion, PA. Term: 5 years. Cost: $140.20 per month. Effective Date: 7/4/2022.

