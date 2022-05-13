 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

East Brady Tunnel Project Could Receive Up to $6 Million More in Grants

Friday, May 13, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

East Brady TunnelCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A cooperation agreement between Clarion County and Armstrong Trails was approved by Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning, pending solicitor review.

Clarion County will serve as a pass-through public applicant for the purpose of receiving up to $6 million from C2P2 and Multimodal grant funding for the East Brady Tunnel project.

Chris Ziegler, executive Director of Armstrong Trails, said that the project could be completed with these grants. Securing adequate funding for a project that will complete missing links in the area trail system and incorporate historical aspects of the former train tracks and regional industry could be a master class in attracting foundation and governmental support for projects.

Asked what she felt was the reason for her success in attracting support, Ziegler responded, “It was a good project.”

A second Tunnel Jam fundraiser, hosted by Armstrong Trails, is also planned for June 25 at the Brady Tunnel Northern Portal. Seats are limited to 250 and pre-registration is required for the event. For more information, contact https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tunnel-jam-tickets-315333148937.

In other business, Commissioners approved the following:

• Contract renewal with Maximus US Services, Inc. to provide a cost allocation plan. Term: July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025. Cost: $5,500.00 per year.

• Hotel Tax. Contract with Pennsylvania on Display – Pennsylvania’s Official Statewide Brochure Distribution Program for the Clarion County Rack Card project. Term: 8/1/2022 to 7/31/2023. Cost: $9,792.00.

• Contract with Fairfield Computer Services, LLC to provide the Online Dog Licensing System. Term: 2 years. Cost: Set Up and Training $1,200.00 and Monthly Service $120.00 per month. Effective Date: 5/10/2022.

• Contract renewal with Tri-County Industries, Inc. to provide waste removal services for 13 Jefferson Place, Clarion, PA. Term: 5 years. Cost: $140.20 per month. Effective Date: 7/4/2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.