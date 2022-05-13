 

Harry R. Detar

Friday, May 13, 2022 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-RPjQ5VS0MnbWdHarry R. Detar, 80, of Oil City, PA, passed away Wednesday May 11, 2022 at his home following an extended illness.

Born Oct. 24, 1941 in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late Reed & June Irwin Detar.

Harry was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He was married on Nov. 11, 1967 in Trinity United Methodist Church to the former Pamela K. Sterner and she survives.

Harry was a meat cutter and had worked for Riverside, Henry’s Riverside, Bilo and retired from Thorne’s Market.

He attended Trinity United Methodist Church.

While able, Harry enjoyed golfing and attending his children’s extracurricular activities.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children: Andrea Leyerle of Livingston, LA, Adam Detar & his wife Debbie of Oil City; 7 grandchildren: Lois, Asher, Evangeline, Clementine, Tessa, Aiden and Austin.

He is also survived by a brother: Dennis Detar & his wife of Valencia; two brothers-in law: George Sterner & his wife Cinda of Franklin, Ken Moon of Oil City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother and father in law: George and Lois Sterner and by a sister in law Cookie Moon.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday in the Peters Chapel at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Venango County Humane Society.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


