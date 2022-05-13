 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Joan K. Smith

Friday, May 13, 2022 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-k40mxiqMTcWG1iuOJoan K. Smith, 91, joined her husband and daughter in heaven on May 10, 2022.

Born in Franklin PA on June 27, 1930 to Roscoe and Pearl Keith.

She was the youngest of five siblings (Donald, Analena, Roland, and Dorothy).

She met her husband at a Grange event when she was in her teens.

She graduated from Rocky Grove High School in June 1948.

On August 12, 1950 she married the love of her life Richard “Dick” Smith and had two wonderful daughters.

Joan and Dick kept busy raising their family, and remained active in their Church and Albright Sunday School group, the Democratic Committee and the Grange.

They loved going on bus trips with their friends to see the United States.

Survivors include her daughter Patricia Smith and sons-in-law James Paskert and Grover Longnecker, granddaughters Stacie Baideme (Mark), Tracy Moore (Eric), grandsons Richard Longnecker (Jennifer) and Joshua Smith Paskert (fiancé Jenn Angele).

In addition to her parents, siblings and husband, she was also proceeded in death by her daughter Karen Longnecker.

Thank you to the loving caregivers at Brevillier Village which was her home for the last 10 years.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 12:00 – 1:00 P.M. Saturday.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Darrell Greenawalt, Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will follow at Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Brevillier Village at 5416 East Lake Road, Erie PA 16511.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.