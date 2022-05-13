Joan K. Smith, 91, joined her husband and daughter in heaven on May 10, 2022.

Born in Franklin PA on June 27, 1930 to Roscoe and Pearl Keith.

She was the youngest of five siblings (Donald, Analena, Roland, and Dorothy).

She met her husband at a Grange event when she was in her teens.

She graduated from Rocky Grove High School in June 1948.

On August 12, 1950 she married the love of her life Richard “Dick” Smith and had two wonderful daughters.

Joan and Dick kept busy raising their family, and remained active in their Church and Albright Sunday School group, the Democratic Committee and the Grange.

They loved going on bus trips with their friends to see the United States.

Survivors include her daughter Patricia Smith and sons-in-law James Paskert and Grover Longnecker, granddaughters Stacie Baideme (Mark), Tracy Moore (Eric), grandsons Richard Longnecker (Jennifer) and Joshua Smith Paskert (fiancé Jenn Angele).

In addition to her parents, siblings and husband, she was also proceeded in death by her daughter Karen Longnecker.

Thank you to the loving caregivers at Brevillier Village which was her home for the last 10 years.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 12:00 – 1:00 P.M. Saturday.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Darrell Greenawalt, Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will follow at Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Brevillier Village at 5416 East Lake Road, Erie PA 16511.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

