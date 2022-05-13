Service Planned for Dr. Mary R. Hardwick

A Celebration of Life service for Dr. Mary R. Hardwick is planned for 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, June 4, at the First Presbyterian Church on 700 Wood Street, Clarion, Pa.

Clarion Theatre Legend Leaves Legacy of Love

Act I

Clarion treasure, Dr. Mary R. Hardwick, directed her Celestial Transfer in Fort Myers, Florida, on November 3, 2021. She filled 92 years to the brim with loving gestures, sage guidance, and fairy dust shimmers. Her brother, Col. Willis Hardwick, his wife, Jean, nephews, John and Matthew Hardwick, great-nieces, Jessica, Elizabeth, Katharine, great-nephew, William Hardwick, folks she deemed chosen family, dear, dear friends, good neighbors, and her precious students number among the countless lives she touched.

On departing, Dr. Mary found a kindred spirit in Grandpa Blakeslee from Cold Sassy Tree: “Now I want my burying to remind folks that death ain’t always awful. God invented death. It’s in God’s plan for it to happen. So, when my time comes, I don’t want no trip to Birdsongs Emporium. Dressing somebody up to look alive don’t make it so.” And so to dust she returns, thinking a casket a “waste of money.”

Born in Cherokee, Iowa in 1929, to mother, Dale Clark Hardwick, pianist for the silent movies, and father, Arthur Richard Hardwick, director of U.S. Army bands, Dr. Mary attended grammar schools in Bellevue, Nebraska, Sturgis, South Dakota, Antlers, Oklahoma. She graduated high school from All Saints’ Episcopal College in Vicksburg, Mississippi. “All Saints,” she said, “gave her more than all the rest.” More than Mary Washington College in Virginia, degrees from Oklahoma State University, Ohio University, and Michigan State University. More than her British Religious Drama courses at Columbia University.

MFA in hand, Miss Mary let out for New York City, to pursue her dream of becoming a Broadway actress. She compiled research for The Gabby Hayes Show that aired on NBC. She performed in summer stock companies and the Pittsburgh Playhouse. She taught and directed theatre, enchanting audiences at All Saints, Colby Junior College, Michigan State, and the First Presbyterian Church in Stamford, Connecticut.

Act II

Broadway lights shone on the dark-haired beauty with a soft southern accent. Her big break came in 1967—an offer to direct and teach speech and theatre at Clarion State College. She opened as creator of an Interpretation Program with a smash hit. She and her Readers Theatre students performed 50 engagements of In White America, one in London at the distinguished Harrow School. The Dean at the time noted, “Never before in the history of Harrow has a performance received a standing ovation.” Royalty and Churchill had held that same stage.

Throughout her career, Dr. Mary acted in and/or directed close to 100 shows at Hart Chapel, Marwick Boyd Main Stage, Little Theatre, and the Verna Leith Sawmill Theatre, among others. Her readers won top festival competitions throughout the nation. Local Alpha Psi Omega Honorary lauded her work. By involving the community and university in mounting shows, she developed strong bonds between them, and inspired record-breaking numbers of loyal theatre patrons.

Considering all the shows, Dr. Mary claimed A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream as her favorite. Such talent did not go unnoticed. Northwestern University chose Dr. Mary as a Visiting Scholar. Eastern Michigan University featured her as lead in Wings, a triumph. She won the Clarion University’s Distinguished Faculty Award, recognition for her sensitivity to students with disabilities, and Michigan State’s Ella Cowle Outstanding Graduate Student Award. Edna R. Brown established the Clarion Women’s Conference and Women’s Studies Programming Funds, and the Dr. Mary R. Hardwick Scholarship to support her friend’s art and activism.

After 27 years of glory during Clarion’s Golden Age, Dr. Mary retired. Departmental colleagues and students established the Dr. Mary Theatre Scholarship and awarded her Professor Emeritus status. She returned to the Chapel in 1995 to perform her memoir show, “The Gifts of Age.” Known for grand entrances and dignified exits, this Grande Dame, when in her eighties, played a bag lady on Shell Point Stage and stole the show.

This delightful and gifted woman shook her head when reviewing her life’s work. “Remarkable,” she articulated exquisitely. Some folks imagine her patting Winnie the Pooh’s paw and casting one of her impish expressions in his direction. “I just told them what you told me—‘You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you know.’”

Act III

Dr. Mary, woman of unwavering faith, reunited with her parents, Lois W. Giles, companion friend for 52 years, close friend Anne Wills, her Maine Coon cat, Miss Angel Snow, and a multitude of fans. They dance “somewhere over the rainbow” in that place where troubles melt, and the daring dreams Mary Ruth achieved—her way—shine. Look up. She twinkles in the heavens. According to the International Star Registry, Dr. Mary’s starlight glows from the constellation Aries, coordinates RA 2h 52m 10s 23o 39’ precisely.

A Celebration of Life service is planned for 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 4, at the First Presbyterian Church on 700 Wood Street, Clarion. Rev. Dan Michalek from Michigan will officiate the service. Following a social time, we will adjourn to the lower level of Clarion Cemetery on South Second Avenue. Please RSVP by Sunday, May 22, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Mary R. Hardwick Scholarship at Clarion University, World Wildlife Fund, Sisters of Divine Providence Retirement Fund, or wherever your hearts lead.

