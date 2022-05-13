 

SPONSORED: Looking for a More Fuel-Efficient Vehicle? Stop at Redbank Chevrolet!

Friday, May 13, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Ben - RedbankNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Looking for a more fuel-efficient vehicle? With the price of gas continuing to rise, you’re not alone! The sales professionals at Redbank Chevrolet are here to help!

(Pictured above: Sales professional Ben Kundick, Jr.)

All of these vehicles are also GM Certified so they come with an enhanced warranty.

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $27,990

Mileage: 45,972

Equinox - wine(Click on the vehicles for more information.)

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX Premier

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $30,990

Mileage: 44,418

blue equinox(Click on the vehicles for more information.)

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $28,990

Mileage: 24,355

Equinox - gray(Click on the vehicles for more information.)

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2018 BUICK ENCLAVE Essence

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $39,990

Mileage: 25,940

Enclave(Click on the vehicles for more information.)

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE LT Cloth

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $36,990

Mileage: 46,789

Traverse 1(Click on the vehicles for more information.)

PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE LT Leather

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $39,990

Mileage: 26,292

Traverse(Click on the vehicles for more information.)

(Pictured below: Sales professional Wylie Miller)

Wylie - Redbank Chevrolet

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com OR – Call 814-275-6734.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Redbank Chevrolet

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


