State Police Calls: Police Investigating Criminal Mischief in Washington Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Criminal Mischief in Washington Township

PSP Marienville received a call to investigate a report of criminal mischief at a residence located along Amsler Lane, in Washington Township, Clarion County, sometime between Thursday, May 5, around 2:00 p.m., and Friday, May 6, around 2:00 p.m.

According to police, a residential window, valued at $100.00, was damaged.

At this time, no charges will be filed.

The victim is listed as a 38-year-old Tionesta man.

One-Vehicle Accident in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday, May 11, around 1:00 p.m. north on State Route 66, just north of SCI Forest, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the operator on a 2018 Nissan Rogue was traveling when the vehicle struck an unknown object in the roadway.

The operator was unsure of what exactly struck the vehicle. She told police that something may have fallen off a vehicle in front of her. The operator could not give any identifying characteristics of any vehicle in front of her. Following the incident, the operator drove her vehicle from the scene.

The vehicle sustained minor damage and had a cracked front windshield.

The operator was wearing a seat belt, and no injuries were reported.

The name of the operator was not released.

