Man Killed in Head-On Collision with 18-Wheeler on Route 66

Friday, May 13, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

route-66-crashJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead following a head-on collision on State Route 66 on Wednesday afternoon.

(Photos by Tam Cotherman.)

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened on Wednesday, May 11, around 12:40 p.m. on State Route 66, south of Byromtown Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County, involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler.

Upon police’s arrival, Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was already on the scene in the process of extracting 26-year-old John H. Creighton, of Palmyra, New York, from a 2014 Subaru Impreza.

The passenger of Impreza, 26-year-old Brian J. Ballesty, of Marion, New York, was sitting alongside State Route 66, and 64-year-old Leonard K. Silvis, of Sheffield, the operator of the 2019 Kenworth was also out of his vehicle.

Untitled-2

Once Creighton was extracted from the vehicle, he was transported by Clarion Hospital EMS to East Forest School where he was flown by LifeFlight to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa.

Creighton was pronounced deceased at 4:05 p.m.

Jefferson County EMS transported Ballesty to Clarion Hospital for injuries of unknown severity. He was using a seat belt.

Silvis was also using a seat belt and was not injured.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

