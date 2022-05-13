 

Vehicle Strikes Dumpster on Roadway in Farmington Township

Friday, May 13, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp-trooper-carFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to an accident that happened along State Route 66 on Tuesday morning.

According to police, this crash occurred around 9:22 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, as a 2020 Peterbilt Fleet was traveling south on State Route 66, near the intersection of State Route 36. The vehicle had an unsecured dumpster attached to it, and it fell off the vehicle and landed on the roadway.

The second vehicle, a 2021 Ford F-450 pickup, was also traveling south on State Route 66 and tried to avoid the object in the roadway while towing a flatbed trailer. The vehicle’s trailer struck the object in the roadway, causing minor damage to the front driver’s side.

Both vehicles drove to a final rest in a parking area of Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department, and the object was then removed from the roadway.

Seat belts were being used by both operators, and no injuries were reported.

Both vehicles were operable and did not require towing.

The names of the operators were not released.


