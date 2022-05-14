$60,000 Worth of Gold and Silver Stolen from Richland Twp. Residence

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation is underway after $60,000.00 worth of gold and silver was stolen from an Emlenton area residence.

According to a report issued on May 13 by Clarion-based State Police, someone entered a Turkey Run Road residence and stole various gold and silver coins and bars.

The incident occurred some time between November 10, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. and November 16, 2021, at 3:00 p.m.

The victim is listed as a 61-year-old Knox man.

The case remains under investigation.

