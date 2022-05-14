A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. High near 77. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.