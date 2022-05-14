Birthday Wishes: Theo Turns One!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Birthday, Theo!

Theo turned one today, May 14.

The above picture was from his first hike in Cook Forest near the swinging bridge!

Theo’s parents are Tabitha Fulton and Bryan Vrobel, of Punxsutawney.

His grandparents are Melissa Keth, of Strattanville, and Bernadette Fischer and Ernie Fischer, both of Punxsutawney.

To submit a birthday announcement, email [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.