Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Oatmeal Dinner Rolls

These fluffy rolls have a delicious homemade flavor that’s irresistible!

Ingredients

2 cups water

1 cup quick-cooking oats



3 tablespoons butter1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast1/3 cup warm water (110° to 115°)1/3 cup packed brown sugar1 tablespoon sugar1-1/2 teaspoons salt4-3/4 to 5-1/4 cups of all-purpose flour

Directions

-In a large saucepan, bring water to a boil; add oats and butter. Cook and stir for 1 minute. Remove from the heat; cool to lukewarm.

-In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add the oat mixture, sugars, salt, and 4 cups flour; beat until smooth. Add enough remaining flour to form a soft dough.

-Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

-Punch dough down; allow to rest for 10 minutes. Shape into 18 balls. Place in two greased 9-in. round baking pans.

Cover and let rise until doubled, about 45 minutes.

-Preheat oven to 350°; bake rolls until golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks.

