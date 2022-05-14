Eric David Lutz, 49, of Oil City, died Thursday evening, May 12, 2022.

Eric was born on July 22, 1972 in Franklin, PA.

Due to prenatal complications, Eric was born blind with cerebral palsy and other complications limiting his mobility.

At 6 months, doctors warned that Eric would not live past age 2.

Eric went on to capture the hearts of all that knew him for nearly 50 years.

Eric was called home quickly and without pain on May 12, 2022.

At age six, Eric was enrolled in the Western PA School for the Blind.

At age 7, Eric spoke his first words and later went on to graduate at age 21 where he walked independently with his walker to receive his diploma.

After returning home to live with his family, Eric began attending the Life Skills Day Program at the Venango County Training Center (V.T.D.C.).

Eric’s ‘work’ days were packed with activities like mall walking, swimming, ceramics, horseback riding and barking along with dogs at the Humane Society.

Eric had a very special relationship with his Pappy.

When they weren’t riding around the yard on the tractor, you could find them together on the porch swing listening to Pirate games on the radio.

Eric loved going camping, giggling during poker games, listening to dog movies and eating his favorite food, cheeseburgers.

Eric was greeted in heaven by his mother, Sharon Kaye (Dunlap) Lutz, “Pappy and Meme,” Ronald and Maxine Dunlap, “Grandma Lutz,” Lenore Lutz.

Eric was also reunited with his dog pound Butch, Mandy, Charlie, Dusty, Ginger, Lady, Sam, Kenya and Tucker.

Eric will be deeply missed by all, including his father, Stephen Lutz of Cranberry, PA; his sister, Tora Lutz and her dog, Shadow, of Jacksonville, Florida; and his sister, Emily Druchniak and Michael, and his niece and nephew, Jovi and Duke Druchniak of Peters Twp. PA.

He will be missed by his extended family, his caretakers and roommates at Easter Seals, and his VTDC friends.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Monday (May 16) from 5-7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a service will follow Monday at 7 p.m. with Rev. Tim Harmon, officiating.

Private interment will be held in Lupher Chapel Cemetery in Utica.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eric’s memory to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Eric’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

