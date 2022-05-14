Frederic T. Todd, age 75, of Clarion, passed away on May 12, 2022 at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Elmira, NY on April 21, 1947 to the late Robert and Jean Todd.

Frederic proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

He was a construction survey inspection until his retirement.

He married the former Kathleen Sharko, who survives.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

