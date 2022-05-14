 

Fryburg Mayfest: Tractor Show Set for May 28

Saturday, May 14, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_1899-2-1024x768FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Fryburg Mayfest 2022 Tractor Show is scheduled for May 28.

(Pictured above: archived photo of Bob Zacherl – 2019 People’s Choice and Best of Show.)

The show will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, on the hill beside St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg on Route 208.

There is a small entry fee of $3.00.

Participants are asked to shine up their custom, antique, and classic tractors and show them off in picturesque Fryburg.

There are door prizes, trophies, and tractor plaques. Voting is held for the favorite ​tractor by public choice.

Schedule for Tractor Show:

– Registration: Begins at 8:30 a.m.

– Tractor Show: Begins at 10:00 a.m.

– Judging: 10:30 a.m.

​- Awards and Prizes: 1:00 p.m.

– Line Up for Parade: 2:30 p.m.

