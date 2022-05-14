Grace Marie Shiner, age 61 of Shippenville (formerly of New Bethlehem), was born in Armstrong County on September 8, 1960, to Shirley Watt.

She passed away after a courageous 22-month battle with cancer at her home in Shippenville on May 13, 2022.

She enjoyed spending time camping with her beloved partner Richard and their family.

She loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.

She had a deep appreciation for her family, always creating special memories with her children and grandchildren.

She radiated positive energy and was a beacon of light to anyone she ever met.

Grace was a member of Manor United Methodist Church in Shippenville.

She enjoyed decorating her home and sharing her decorating talent with friends and family.

She was very talented in doing arts and crafts and loved to set up crafting activities with the grandchildren.

In the past few years, Grace loved spending time at Rustic Acres Campground; this was Grace’s favorite place to relax and spend time with family and friends.

She loved to plan road trips to Lancaster, cruising and traveling to new locations.

She dedicated 15 years at Diddy’s Bar in New Bethlehem and helped them achieve many awards and recognition in the community.

She worked at Dick’s Dry Cleaners in Shippenville for the past four years.

She made many lifelong friends while working at both places, which she cherished.

Grace is survived by her partner and soul mate, Richard “Dick” Salvo of Shippenville; her mother, Shirley Watt of Yatesboro; three sons: Randy Shreckengost and wife Tina of New Bethlehem, and their children Kyle, Austin, and Tyler; Michael Shreckengost and wife Jennifer of Excelsior Springs, MO, and their children Austin, Conner, Cody, Jackson, and Lainey, and Daniel Hagan and wife Julie of Oak Ridge, and their children Allyn and Hadlee.

She was blessed with two bonus granddaughters whom she cherished, Chelsea Fortuna and Cori Musser.

Grace was also blessed with three bonus daughters from Richard Salvo: Nicole Merryman and husband Wayne of Venus, and their children Emily, Erin, and Ethan; Jennifer Yockey and husband Scott of Shippenville, and their children Ayden, Logan, and Nolan, and Toni Adkins and husband Wyatt of Lickingville, and their children Mckenzie and Garrett.

She is also survived by her siblings: Jane Shreckengost and husband Jeff of New Bethlehem; Tom Shreckengost and wife Cheryl of New Bethlehem; Carol Ferringer and husband Bruce of Home, and Betty Shreckengost of Rimersburg; Several sisters-in-law: Kathy Siverling and husband Jack of Knox; Cathie Berberich and husband William of Russellton; Debra Simcox and husband Robert of Roby, MO; Tammy Miller and husband Randy of Shippenville, and Kelly Salvo of Clearwater, FL, and a brother-in-law, Charles “Steve” Hannold of Shippenville.

Grace had eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who were very special to her.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Andrew “Bucky” Watt of Yatesboro, and a sister-in-law, Sherri Beichner of Shippenville.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday May 18, 2022, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn St., New Bethlehem.

Funeral Services will follow at 4 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Carol Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Grace Marie Shiner to Clarion Cancer Center, Attention: Sunshine Project, 150 Doctors Lane-Suite 1, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences may be sent to Grace’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

