John Rogers Marshall went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at age 66.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, nephew, and friend.

John was born to John T. and Margaret H. Marshall on March 9, 1956 in Clarion, PA.

After graduating from Marion Center High School in 1974 he attended Westmoreland County Community College for diesel mechanics, living with his beloved Uncle Mac and Aunt Shirley for a year.

He began his career at Beckwith Machinery in Indiana, PA.

He later fulfilled his dream of being an over the road truck driver with TMC.

John also worked at Advance Auto, Auto Zone, and Penn Mechanical.

John married Deborah Dodds on June 1, 1976.

They were blessed with three children, John R. D., Samuel T. D. and Natalie M. Marshall.

John loved his family taking pride in teaching them the joys of living on a farm.

He was an excellent pastor’s spouse loving the congregations of Sherrett and Wattersonville United Methodist Churches.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Marshall, his beloved Uncle Mac, and grandson Maxton.

He is survived by loving wife, Deborah; sons, John (Jenette) of McIntyre, PA and Samuel (Ashley) of Thomasville, NC; daughter, Natalie (Jared) of Home, PA; grandchildren, Raven, John, Toby, Hayden, Sterlin, Nolan, Colton and Franklin and beloved dogs, Rascal and Blue; siblings, James (Sheila) of Cary, NC, Jeanne of Rochester Mills, PA; Aunt Shirley of Rochester Mills, PA; and nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Wattersonville UMC, 895 Wattersonville Road Cowansville, PA on Monday May 16, 2022 with viewing from noon to 3 p.m., Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. with a meal at Sherrett UMC following interment.

The Reverend Debra Rogosky will officiate.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.snydercrissman.com.

