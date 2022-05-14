Pennsylvania State Police Welcomes 103 New Troopers
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 103 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.
(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)
The class was the 163rd to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.
“Being a trooper is a difficult undertaking,” said Colonel Evanchick. “It is sometimes only self-rewarding, many times perilous, and at all times demanding. It is not a job; it is a way of life.”
Four cadets received special awards and recognition during today’s ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County:
- Sean M. Mullins received the: American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications; John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests; and Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course
- Monica M. Carl received the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership
- Brandon J. Young received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class
- William A. Moyer received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training
The new troopers will report to the following stations on May 23:
Troop A, Greensburg
Monica M. Carl
Gordon C. Matson
Troop B, Uniontown
John H. Matlick Jr.
Troop B, Waynesburg
Mitchell A. Fillmore
Troop C, Lewis Run
Justin M. Schmader
Bryan A. Stahlman
Troop C, Marienville
Andrew W. Greenawalt
Nicholas C. Payne
Troop C, Punxsutawney
Elliott T. Neeper
Troop D. Kittanning
Cory J. Lemasters
Troop E, Corry
Tyler W. Andrzejczak
Zachariah J. Erdman
Troop E, Erie
Austin M. Roache
Brett T. Thompson
Brock A. Westerbeck
Troop E, Franklin
Trevor A. Buckley
Troop E, Meadville
Seth R. Baker
Joseph D. Sager Jr.
Brandon J. Young
Troop F, Coudersport
Anthony Lorenc
Lucas G. Roshannon
Troop F, Emporium
Nicholas P. Straub
Troop F, Lamar
Bradley M. Derk
Troop F, Mansfield
Luke J. Hook
Mitchell H. Kerrick
Brandon J. Wilson
Troop F, Milton
Sean J. Doherty
Gideon F. Green
Troop F, Montoursville
Lee G. Holt
William H. Snyder
Jeffrey J. Urban
Logan D. Womelsdorf
Troop F, Selinsgrove
Jacob J. Kozma
Troop G, Bedford
Sander R. Vanoutryve
Troop G. Lewistown
Jarrett M. Cavalet
Troop G, McConnellsburg
Ty M. Diehl
Troop H. Carlisle
David A. McFarland Jr.
Edwin Paramo De La Rosa
Fletcher L. Hart
Troop H, Chambersburg
Nicole A. Gripp
Shannon D. Jones
Benjamen L. Maudie
Zackery L. Mothersbaugh
Michael D. Nolan
Kem K. Parada
Benjamin A. Ruiz
Joshua A. Shane
Anthony J. Sinagoga
Bret T. Smalt
Michael J. Smith
James R. Watters
Troop H, Gettysburg
Hunter T. Jones
Brynn M. Markley
Heather N. Mueller
Dominic J. Schmidt
Nicole L. White
Brandon L. Witherite
Troop H, Harrisburg
Osayomwonbor Algbedo
Logan J. Levan
Molly A. Thompson
Troop H. Newport
Cody C. Bainbridge
Noah Myers
Ahmed M. Usman
Troop J, Avondale
Forrest I. Allen
Eric E. Barmore II
Kenneth C. French
Brian A. Gonzalez
Troop J, Embreeville
Yochi E. Charleus
Stephon G. Galka
Joshua E. Mease
Troop J, York
Eduardo D. Beleno
Henry Burns IV
Robert W. Miller
Troop K. Media
Matthew C. Gaeta
Michael S. Gormley
Edward D. Lawless
John C. Lindeborn
Troop K, Philadelphia
Daniel Digiuseppe
Billy B. Killen
Kevin Kovacs
Israel J. Martinez
Matthew D. Nikisher
Domenic J. Oliveri
Troy M. Van Houten
Troop K, Skippack
Anthony Rodriguez
Melissa M. Zukowski
Troop M, Dublin
Kacey I. Hughes
Ludwig Ogando
Troop M, Fogelsville
John M. Jakobsen V
William A. Moyer
Adam M. Sajone
Troop N, Stroudsburg
Richard B. Balderrama
Joshua C. Bullock
Kyle P. Cwalinski
David Dewitt
Jacob M. Grassley
Timothy J. Lindner
Zachary R. Mascelli
Michael G. Minsavage
Sean M. Mullins
Michael A. Orobello
Jenna D. Pacella
Bailey M. Walck
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit https://www.psp.pa.gov.
To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit patrooper.com.
