Pennsylvania State Police Welcomes 103 New Troopers

Saturday, May 14, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A3C26C62-HARRISBURG, Pa. – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 103 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The class was the 163rd to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.

“Being a trooper is a difficult undertaking,” said Colonel Evanchick. “It is sometimes only self-rewarding, many times perilous, and at all times demanding. It is not a job; it is a way of life.”

Four cadets received special awards and recognition during today’s ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County:

  • Sean M. Mullins received the: American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications; John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests; and Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course
  • Monica M. Carl received the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership
  • Brandon J. Young received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class
  • William A. Moyer received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training

The new troopers will report to the following stations on May 23:

Troop A, Greensburg
Monica M. Carl
Gordon C. Matson

Troop B, Uniontown
John H. Matlick Jr.

Troop B, Waynesburg
Mitchell A. Fillmore

Troop C, Lewis Run
Justin M. Schmader
Bryan A. Stahlman

Troop C, Marienville
Andrew W. Greenawalt
Nicholas C. Payne

Troop C, Punxsutawney
Elliott T. Neeper

Troop D. Kittanning
Cory J. Lemasters

Troop E, Corry
Tyler W. Andrzejczak
Zachariah J. Erdman 

Troop E, Erie
Austin M. Roache
Brett T. Thompson
Brock A. Westerbeck 

Troop E, Franklin
Trevor A. Buckley

Troop E, Meadville
Seth R. Baker
Joseph D. Sager Jr.
Brandon J. Young

Troop F, Coudersport
Anthony Lorenc
Lucas G. Roshannon

Troop F, Emporium
Nicholas P. Straub

Troop F, Lamar
Bradley M. Derk

Troop F, Mansfield
Luke J. Hook
Mitchell H. Kerrick
Brandon J. Wilson

Troop F, Milton
Sean J. Doherty
Gideon F. Green

Troop F, Montoursville
Lee G. Holt
William H. Snyder
Jeffrey J. Urban
Logan D. Womelsdorf 

Troop F, Selinsgrove
Jacob J. Kozma

Troop G, Bedford
Sander R. Vanoutryve

Troop G. Lewistown
Jarrett M. Cavalet

Troop G, McConnellsburg
Ty M. Diehl

Troop H. Carlisle
David A. McFarland Jr.
Edwin Paramo De La Rosa
Fletcher L. Hart

Troop H, Chambersburg
Nicole A. Gripp
Shannon D. Jones
Benjamen L. Maudie
Zackery L. Mothersbaugh
Michael D. Nolan
Kem K. Parada
Benjamin A. Ruiz
Joshua A. Shane
Anthony J. Sinagoga
Bret T. Smalt
Michael J. Smith
James R. Watters

Troop H, Gettysburg
Hunter T. Jones
Brynn M. Markley
Heather N. Mueller
Dominic J. Schmidt
Nicole L. White
Brandon L. Witherite

Troop H, Harrisburg
Osayomwonbor Algbedo
Logan J. Levan
Molly A. Thompson

Troop H. Newport
Cody C. Bainbridge
Noah Myers
Ahmed M. Usman

Troop J, Avondale
Forrest I. Allen
Eric E. Barmore II
Kenneth C. French
Brian A. Gonzalez

Troop J, Embreeville
Yochi E. Charleus
Stephon G. Galka
Joshua E. Mease

Troop J, York
Eduardo D. Beleno
Henry Burns IV
Robert W. Miller

Troop K. Media
Matthew C. Gaeta
Michael S. Gormley
Edward D. Lawless
John C. Lindeborn

Troop K, Philadelphia
Daniel Digiuseppe
Billy B. Killen
Kevin Kovacs
Israel J. Martinez
Matthew D. Nikisher
Domenic J. Oliveri
Troy M. Van Houten

Troop K, Skippack
Anthony Rodriguez
Melissa M. Zukowski

Troop M, Dublin
Kacey I. Hughes
Ludwig Ogando

Troop M, Fogelsville
John M. Jakobsen V
William A. Moyer
Adam M. Sajone

Troop N, Stroudsburg
Richard B. Balderrama
Joshua C. Bullock
Kyle P. Cwalinski
David Dewitt
Jacob M. Grassley
Timothy J. Lindner
Zachary R. Mascelli
Michael G. Minsavage
Sean M. Mullins
Michael A. Orobello
Jenna D. Pacella
Bailey M. Walck

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit https://www.psp.pa.gov.

To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit patrooper.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

