Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Keystone’s Seth Apel Named April Clarion Rehab Services/CHAMP Student Athlete of the Month

Saturday, May 14, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

ChampCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Seth Apel has been named Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) Student-Athlete of the Month for April.

(Photo from left to right: Shianne Donovan, Keystone’s Athletic Trainer; Seth Apel; and Seth Babington, owner of Clarion Rehab.)

Seth is a senior at Keystone High School where he participates in baseball and soccer.

Outside of school, he works for his dad’s cabinetry business(Apel Woodwork), plays softball, and attends the youth group at his church. He enjoys numerous activities in his free time including hunting, fishing, hanging out with friends, eating, and joking around with his physical therapist.

His favorite sports memory is joking with his teammates when they ask about his arm injury. He is constantly explaining to them that he doesn’t have much use of his right arm, but they continue to ask a series of questions, even though they have known him and his situation.

The most inspiring people in Seth’s life are his parents.

Seth is currently enrolled in a course through the National Deer Association to become a certified quality deer management specialist. His future plans are to start his own business called Trinity Whitetails in which he educates outdoorsmen on how to improve their conservation and wildlife management strategies.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank Sweet Basil and Daddy’s Main Street for sponsoring April’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Seth was awarded a gift certificate from both local establishments.


