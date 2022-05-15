A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers between 4am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

