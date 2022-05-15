All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Terry Boocks
Terry Boocks served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Terry A. Boocks
Born: December 14, 1953
Died: April 6, 2022
Hometown: Fertigs, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Terry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in February 1972 and served until February 1976 as an Air Cargo Agent until he was honorably discharged.
Full military honors were accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard following Terry’s funeral service.
He was laid to rest in Perry Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.