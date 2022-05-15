Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Rosemary Garlic Braid

This moist savory bread pairs nicely with a variety of main dishes!

Ingredients

5 whole garlic bulbs

2 teaspoons olive oil



1/4 cup minced fresh rosemary or 4 teaspoons dried rosemary, crushed1 tablespoon chicken broth9 to 9-1/2 cups of bread flour1/2 cup sugar3 packages (1/4 ounce each) of quick-rise yeast3 teaspoons salt1-1/2 cups milk1 cup water3/4 cup butter, divided1 large egg, room temperature1-1/2 teaspoons garlic salt

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 425°. Remove papery outer skin from garlic (do not peel or separate cloves). Cut the top off garlic heads, leaving the root end intact. Place cut side up in a small baking dish. Brush with oil; sprinkle with rosemary.

-Cover and bake until softened, 30-35 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes; squeeze softened garlic into a bowl. Add broth; lightly mash.

-In a large bowl, combine 3 cups of flour, sugar, yeast, and salt. In a large saucepan, heat the milk, water, and 1/2 cup of butter to 120°-130°. Add to dry ingredients; beat just until moistened.

-Beat in egg and garlic paste until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (dough will be sticky). Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 6-8 minutes. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes

-Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface; divide into thirds. Divide each portion into three pieces; shape each into an 18-in. rope. Place three ropes on a greased baking sheet and braid; pinch ends to seal and tuck under.

-Repeat with the remaining dough. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 30 minutes.

-Preheat the oven to 350°.

-Bake for 15 minutes. Melt remaining butter; add garlic salt; brush over bread. Bake until golden brown, 10-15 minutes longer. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

