Patricia K. Scierka

Sunday, May 15, 2022 @ 05:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-zVckyWedxMuPatricia K. Scierka, 88, of Coraopolis and formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday May 14, 2022 at ProMedica in Greentree.

Born Oct. 23, 1933 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph & Aniela Maziarz Potkoscielny.

Pat was married on July 21, 1956 in Our Lady Help of Christians Church to Frank J. “Cisco” Scierka and he preceded her in death on July 11, 1996.

A homemaker, Pat worked for Bell Telephone for many years as an operator.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church.

Pat was a caregiver for her husband for many years after he suffered a stroke.

She enjoyed watching soap operas.

She is survived by 6 children and their spouses: Frank J. Scierka Jr. & his wife Anna of Philipsburg, Annette M. Wilson & her husband Dan of Harrison City, Joseph A. Scierka & his wife June of Roswell, GA, Stephanie J. Watson & her husband Mark of Kensington, MD, Rosemarie Wooten & her husband Rich of Coraopolis, Valerie M. Scierka and her partner David of Oil City; 9 grandchildren: ,Mary, Joseph & Adam Scierka, Natalie Wilson Mallory, Annelise and Alexandra Scierka, Nathan Wooten and Casey Zinz; as well as 8 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by a brother-in-law Andrew Scierka & his wife Nancy of Forest Lake, MN, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Fiddler and Bertha Monks.

Friends will be received from 6-8 P.M. Monday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home with Fr. John Miller, Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


