State Police Seeking Information on Stolen Trailer in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking the public for information regarding the theft of a trailer that occurred on May 10 in Knox.

According to police, between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, a 25 ft. gooseneck livestock trailer was stolen from a field off Wentlings Corners Road, in Knox, Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say the trailer has a picture of a cow, Knox Farms, LLC, Joel Kerle, and a phone number printed on the side of the trailer.

A black four-door Chevrolet Silverado drove east on Wentlings Corners Road with the above-mentioned trailer attached, according to police.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

