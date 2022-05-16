A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 3pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. High near 67. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 7 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

