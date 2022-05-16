Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dune
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Dune.
Dune is an adult male Doberman Pinscher mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, he was brought to the rescue as a stray.
He is friendly, curious, and smart.
For more information on Dune, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union.
