 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dune

Monday, May 16, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Clarion Federal Credit Union - Sponsored Content

pet-of-the-week-duneThis week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Dune.

Dune is an adult male Doberman Pinscher mix.

He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.

According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, he was brought to the rescue as a stray.

He is friendly, curious, and smart.

For more information on Dune, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.