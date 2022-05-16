Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cauliflower Tikka Masala

This is the perfect new recipe for vegetarians!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 large head cauliflower, cut into florets



1 teaspoon ground mustard1/2 teaspoon paprika1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Masala:

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 small onion, chopped

1/4 cup salted cashews

4 cardamom pods

2 whole cloves

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained

1/2 cup water

1-1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

1-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh gingerroot

1/4 cup 2% milk or water

2 tablespoons almond flour

1 tablespoon ground fenugreek

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons plain yogurt

Fresh cilantro leaves

Directions

-Select saute setting on a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. Adjust for medium heat; add oil. When oil is hot, cook and stir cauliflower with mustard, paprika, turmeric, and garam masala until crisp-tender, 6-8 minutes. Remove and keep warm.

-For the masala, add oil to the pressure cooker. When hot, add onion, cashews, cardamom, and cloves. Cook and stir until onion is tender for 4 to 5 minutes. Add tomatoes and 1/2 cup water. Press cancel. Lock lid; close pressure-release valve.

-Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 5 minutes. Let pressure release naturally for 5 minutes; quick-release any remaining pressure. Discard cardamom and cloves. Cool sauce slightly; transfer to a food processor. Process until smooth. Return to the pressure cooker.

-Select saute setting and adjust for low heat. Add garlic and ginger; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add milk, almond flour, fenugreek, maple syrup, salt, garam masala, and cayenne; simmer, uncovered, until mixture is slightly thickened, 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Press cancel. Stir in yogurt and cauliflower; heat through. Sprinkle with cilantro leaves.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.