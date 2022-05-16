Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant- Magisterial District Court

Forest County currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant within its District Court office.

This is a part-time (24 hours/week) position.

Job duties and responsibilities include:

Processing traffic citations, non-traffic citations, and criminal complaints

Ability to learn county and court rules, procedures, and department functions

Ability to pay close attention to detail

Possess good communication skills

Function independently

Have organizational/ multi-tasking skills

Applications can be picked up at the Forest County Commissioners Office located in the courthouse.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.