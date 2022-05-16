Featured Local Job: Customer Service Representatives

Burns and Burns is hiring Customer Service Representatives for the Clarion Office.

THERE IS NO CEILING TO YOUR SUCCESS!



Burns and Burns Insurance is looking to better their company by hiring motivated workers who care about customers. With a family-oriented office environment, Burns and Burns Insurance is searching for a qualified candidate who is ready and willing to learn how to best serve their clients. The Customer Service Representative (CSR) is responsible for servicing a designated group of customers, providing support to producers and/or Senior Account Executives as applicable, processing work, receiving and making calls to customers or insurers, or assisting in any other areas as required. The primary line of business is Property and Casualty.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES:

Service a designated group of customers, manage and process customer requests including changes to policies; review billings, account reviews, and endorsements

Provides quotes, proposals, and bind coverage as needed according to insurer guidelines

Coordinates processing of the necessary documents with the Administrative Assistant

Provides support to producers and/or Senior Account Executives: The CSR should be responsive to customer inquiries and requests, in order to foster new-business opportunities (including by identifying cross-selling opportunities), maintaining customer relationships and building customer loyalty

Reviews assigned policies to determine if additional coverages should be solicited prior to renewal

Conducts periodic service calls for designated customers

Documents all conversations with customers and/or insurers relative to exposures and coverages

SECONDARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES:

Is diligent when interacting with customers, and in processing all coverage modifications in a timely manner to ensure customer satisfaction and prevent E&O exposure

Able to work independently with minimal supervision while working in a team environment

May be expected to attend industry-specific seminars and training, as needed

Other duties, as assigned

REQUIREMENTS:

Education: High school diploma

Experience: Insurance experience a plus. Must be licensed or willing to obtain license 6 months of hire

Excellent customer service skills

Performs duties by complying with agency’s established procedures

Good working knowledge of computer office software

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Excellent interpersonal and analytical skills

BENEFITS:

Family oriented environment/culture

Vacation and Sick time

Paid Holidays

401K & Profit Sharing

Health Insurance, Flexible Spending Account, Group Life Insurance, Long-Term Disability

Multiple carrier appointments. Unlike captive agents, we represent over 60 carriers, which means we are able to assist our clients with more options to best fit their needs

Resumes should be sent to Brianne Daugherty at [email protected] EOE

