Josephine Donna “Patty” Neese, 92, formerly of Foxburg, passed away late Saturday afternoon, May 14, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City while in the company of her loving family.

Josephine was born in Foxburg on November 17, 1929.

She was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Burla Edinger Bourk.

She lived most of her life in Foxburg and later resided in St. Petersburg and Knox.

Prior to residing at Oakwood Heights, Patty and Jack had enjoyed living in their own home on their daughter, Tammy, and son-in-law, Mike’s property in Pleasantville for several years

Patty was a devoted homemaker and girl scout leader and was a talented baker.

She had been employed by ASR Medical Supply, US Corrugated in Knox and North American Trucking.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Jack L. Neese. The couple was married in 1977.

Surviving are her daughters, Tammy Page Rekiel and her husband, Mike, of Pleasantville and Terri Claypoole and her husband, Mitch, of West Springfield; her son, Richard “Dick” Page and his wife, Lesley, of Delaware, OH; her grandchildren, Wally Page and his wife, Kim; Bill Garis and his wife, Terrin, Cindy Grazioli and her husband, Mike, Carrie Vercuski and her husband, Scott, Josh Page and his wife Kate, Cori Schwartz and her husband, Ben, Zack Page and his fiancé, Mara, Joel Rekiel and his fiancé, Rikki, Kayla Karns, and Matt Rekiel, as well as 15 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Patty was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald R. Page Sr.; her children, Cathy Page Boniconti and Jon David Page; her grandson, Timothy Garis, and a sister, Nioma “Betsy” Hopper Hutchison.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dan Myers, a retired Methodist pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Petersburg Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

