Julius Otto Bihler, Jr. “Bud”, 85 of Millcreek Twp, Utica, PA, passed away on May 12, 2022 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Bud was born in Pittsburgh on October 6, 1936 to the late Julius Otto Bihler, Sr. and Helen Ann (Barth) Bihler.

He worked for many years as a roofing contractor as well as in the maintenance department at Polk Center.

Bud proudly served his Country in the United States Navy.

He was a member of St. Columbkille Roman Catholic Church and a member of Lake Lodge #434 F&AM.

Bud loved spending time outdoors and hunting.

He also enjoyed farming and riding his tractor mowing grass.

Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.

He married his wife, Mary (Ide) Bihler on June 29, 1963, she survives at home. He is also survived by his children; Donna (Eric) Mierzwa of Hubbard, OH, Thomas (Julie) Bihler of Beamus Point, NY, Juliann (Joe) Korchnak of Lake Milton, OH, and Michael (Bridget) Bihler of Utica, PA, grandchildren; Adreanna, Adam, Anthony, Amber, TJ, Bradley, Nick, Ryan, Shawn, and Josh, great-grandson; Dominic, sister Jean Egger, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Bud was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome from 4 pm – 7 pm on Tuesday, May 17.

A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 18, at 11 am at the funeral home with Rev. Robert Manning, officiating.

Interment will follow in New Lebanon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude’s, www.stjude.org/donate

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

