Knox United Methodist Church to Host Vacation Bible School June 6-10

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Knox United Methodist Church is hosting Vacation Bible School from Monday, June 6, to Friday, June 10.

(Pictured above: 2019 archived photo of Vacation Bible School)

Knights of North Castle VBS will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

Registration is required.

Forms are located in the Narthex.

Knox United Methodist Church is located at 9729 Route 338 Knox, PA 16232.

For more information, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/knoxunitedmethodistchurch.

