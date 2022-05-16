 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Knox United Methodist Church to Host Vacation Bible School June 6-10

Monday, May 16, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

VBSKNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Knox United Methodist Church is hosting Vacation Bible School from Monday, June 6, to Friday, June 10.

(Pictured above: 2019 archived photo of Vacation Bible School)

Knights of North Castle VBS will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

Registration is required.

Forms are located in the Narthex.

Knox United Methodist Church is located at 9729 Route 338 Knox, PA 16232.

For more information, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/knoxunitedmethodistchurch.

278811492_1030763094200767_1985457942532655711_n


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

