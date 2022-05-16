Letter to the Editor: Dr. Zama Will Block Closures of Polk Center & White Heaven If Elected

The following letter was submitted by Dr. Nche Zama.

Pennsylvania Governor candidate Dr. Nche Zama issued a strong rebuke to the Wolf administration’s decision to close the Polk State Center and a similar facility in White Haven. On a recent repeat visit to Venango County, a local taxpayer encouraged Dr. Zama to visit the Polk Center. Immediately, Dr. Zama was overcome with emotion by the beauty, scale, and mission of the Polk Center, and the unexplainable decision by the Wolf administration to close the Polk Center forcibly evicting hundreds of residents and dislocating hundreds of workers. Unfortunately, these reckless, uncaring, and harsh actions are the hallmark and legacy of the Wolf/Shapiro regime, destroying historic buildings, streams, schools, and industries.

“As I crisscross the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania during my campaign for Governor, I am awestruck at the majestic beauty of our mountains, valleys, and streams. I am mesmerized by our residents, and their hopes, innovations, and dreams of the future. But I am mad beyond belief at the failures of our government to protect and preserve Pennsylvania, its people, and our prosperity. It’s difficult to imagine how cruel and harsh Governor Wolf and Attorney General Shapiro have been on so many issues and institutions. It’s obvious, for too long we have let career politicians, money-handlers, and thieves squander Pennsylvania’s bountiful resources.

Without warning, on August 14, 2019, the Wolf Administration decided to evict hundreds of residents from the Polk Center and White Haven. The harshness of this decision at a time of record state budgets is despicable. Presently, the state government surplus exceeds $13 Billion Dollars.

On Day One I will reverse the closure decisions for Polk Center and White Haven.

Then building a team of high-performance experts, we not only will reopen the Polk Center and White Haven, but we will restore these facilities to the excellence they personified when they were considered the best in the world.

I want to call attention to similar failures and attacks on our historic institutions and resources by the Wolf and Shapiro regime.

The US News & World Report ranks our university system 50th and dead-last. That’s unforgivable. But to make matters worse, after years of neglect, the Wolf administration through the State System of Higher Education (SSHE) made a decision to rename the 100-year old historic names of six SSHE universities. I tell you, on Day One I will reverse this foolishness, and start to fix the damage done. With a world-class economy, Pennsylvania needs world class colleges, universities, and trade schools. Instead of destroying our historic institutions, the Zama administration will confront the root causes of the problems at SSHE and our delivery systems for Higher Education. And, we will fix them.

For 25-years taxpayers have been complaining about the radically unfair school property tax and equally inequitable school funding systems. These corrupt systems have created generational Zip Code disease. On Day One, my administration will work with a team of dedicated senators and representatives to get a comprehensive Pennsylvania School Funding Reform Act, passed into law by March 31st and fully funded in the June 2023 budget. As Governor, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is going to be a globally competitive economic powerhouse, and we need our K-12 education system to be excellent in every aspect.

Governor Wolf and Attorney General Shapiro have let crime run rampant in our cities. That will end on Day One of the Zama administration. We will leave no stone unturned with city community intervention groups, addressing the root causes of crime.

Pennsylvania leads the nation in veteran suicide. This statistic is even more disturbing when you look for evidence of the Wolf administration doing anything about this crisis. Equally disturbing, teen suicide has escalated and besides sound bites, nothing! Pennsylvania has a proud military heritage, and I will do everything a Governor can do to get at the root causes of veteran and teen suicide. Instead of doing nothing, we will deploy caring and effective solutions, that we will monitor and adjust to find the best approaches.

During the campaign I drove almost 85,000 miles. Just like Pennsylvanians told me at every campaign stop, the roads and bridges are terrible. Yet, we have one of the highest gas taxes in the nation! As Governor, on Day One we will start an “All of Government Cost-Savings Commission” to root out waste, and redundancy, so we can immediately use the savings to fix roads, bridges, school funding, and other root causes of Commonwealth challenges!

Now emerging, despite the $13 Billion state surplus, are concerning reports on hospital and skilled nursing home resiliency (viability). Geographies most at risk of hospital access issues are Beaver, Fayette, Fulton, Lawrence, Mercer, and Schuylkill counties. Geographies most at risk of skilled nursing home access issues include, Northumberland, Carbon, Tioga, and Juniata counties. These facts are unacceptable. Taxpayers have a right to expect and demand excellence in their hospital and healthcare needs. From Day One the Zama administration will disrupt and transform Pennsylvania into excellence.

Despite their environmental lip-service, the Wolf and Shapiro regime have let our amazing streams be poisoned. Last year the DEP’s Integrated Water Quality Report added 2,398 more stream miles to the state’s impaired list, suggesting that 1/3 of all the state’s waterways are now considered polluted enough to harm wildlife, recreation or drinking water. I am a doctor, and global humanitarian. I see the impacts that Clean Water brings to communities, around the world. It’s incomprehensible that our streams are getting worse instead of better. And so often it’s our biggest governments that are the biggest polluters, with the awful saying in cities, “when it rains, it drains.” But all of this will end on Day One of the Zama administration. By the summer of 2023, the Zama administration’s program, “Clean Water is Our Job” will be making our streams the cleanest streams in America so our fish and aquatic life survive and thrive.

Finally, but equally important, the Wolf and Shapiro regime have spent 8-years shackling the Pennsylvania Energy industry. This is wrong. Pennsylvania has more energy reserves than Saudi Arabia. On Day One the Zama administration will unleash the largest economic boom in Pennsylvania history. With our abundant energy reserves, the Zama administration will power Pennsylvania to be a $1 Trillion Dollar Economy, creating strong jobs, economic opportunity, and a better quality of life for all.:

