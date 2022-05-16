Rotary Keynote Speaker Roberto Clemente Jr. Encourages ‘Service Above Self’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Roberto Clemente Jr. was only seven when he lost his famous father in an ill-fated 1972 relief flight, but he has spent the rest of his life continuing his reputation and commitment to service.

Roberto, President of RCJ Global Impact, LLC, was the keynote speaker on Saturday night at the Rotary District 7280 Conference held at Clarion University’s Gemmell Student Center.

Roberto Clemente was a member of Rotary International and adhered to the club motto of “Service Above Self.”

“What my father left was a legacy that obviously has gone beyond baseball,” Roberto. “I always say that there are many players that played the game in the records books, and they’re the best of the best.

“However, if you start looking at every one of them that are in the Baseball Hall of Fame, there’s not one that goes beyond the game of baseball like my father Roberto Clemente because of what he stood for.”

Roberto said his father was a little kid from Catalina, Puerto Rico, and had a God-given ability to play sports and a desire to be of service. His mission was to do his best on and off the ballfield.

Roberto Clemente Jr

“This is for anything that we do in life. We must be the best that we can in our specialty,’ he told Rotary. “There are some in this room right now that are working and are not happy because they’re not doing their passion. Seek your passion because then it is not work. Seek your passion because then you’ll be able to give more.

“You can be at your job and retire, and even you’re retired and you’re secure but you’re not happy because you wasted your time. I commend all of you for giving your time for what you do, but I wish I could continue to stress the ultimate goal.

“The mission of your work for the young people of America in the world is to continue helping each other and lift them up.”

Roberto spent three seasons in the minor leagues. Signed by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1984. His best season came in his final campaign in 1986 when he hit for the Charleston Rainbows. Knee and back injuries didn’t help Roberto’s chances, and he gave up his baseball career in 1989.

Clemente Jr. returned to Puerto Rico and helped his mother make his father’s dream a reality at the Roberto Clemente Sports City. In 1992, he brought the RBI Baseball program to Puerto Rico, where he won the first RBI World Series and has won 10 championships since.

Clemente Jr. decided to move to Pittsburgh to establish the Roberto Clemente Foundation in 1993 to help bring to the children the RBI program when he found out they had no program.

“I feel my life story in a book because it is funny. I truly believe that my life is more interesting than Forrest Gump.”

Once he came back to Pittsburgh, things started happening, just like Forrest.

He told Rotarians about meeting many famous people who helped his growing foundation. He could tell many stories to young people, meeting every president of the United States of America, since Jimmy Carter.

“I’m not going to drop any names, but one time I was going to a party at Bon Jovi’s house and Barack Obama was going to speak there. We got there late, and President Obama was already heading into his limo. His left foot was actually inside the limo when someone told him Roberta Clemente Jr. arrived.

“Obama turned around and walked all the way down the property. I’m speaking with some people and have no idea what’s going on. I see people looking behind with their eyes wide open.

“I thought it was a joke, but Barack Obama was coming right behind me. ‘Yo, man. You should be very proud because your name moves mountains.’”

It is important to share the stories as Roberto Jr. moves mountains for his foundation.

Then, there was the time Roberto Jr. met Michael Jordan during his foray into baseball, and he said he always wanted to be like Roberto Clemente.

“There was a guy that everyone was saying be like Mike, but Mike wanted to be like my father.”

Then, Mohamad Ali also said he respected and wanted to be like Roberto Clemente.

Even with Roberto Clemente’s many awards and accomplishments, the foundation wants to be sure to acknowledge Roberto’s greatest passion: using his platform to be a voice for the voiceless and Roberto’s legacy of faith, love, and service to thousands of needy people all over the map.

Roberto was more than just a hero, legend, or superstar. He was a father, brother, husband, and more importantly, a great human being. It is this humanitarian spirit that made Roberto special and his story so impactful.

“Our mission is to continue his vision and we Build Nations of Good,” said Roberto Jr.

