Clarion Hospital, Rotary Club to Host Multiphasic Blood Screening on June 11

Monday, May 16, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

01_Clarion-MOB-Exterior_2021-02-04_I-80-Scene-4CLARION, Pa. – BHS Clarion Hospital and the Clarion Rotary Club are hosting a Multiphasic Blood Screening event for the public on Saturday, June 11, at the new BHS Health & Wellness Center located at 330 North Point Drive-Trinity Point, in Clarion.

The event will be held from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

To register, call 814-226-1673 by June 3 and come check out Clarion Hospital’s new state-of-the-art facility.

Screening is by appointment only, no walk-ins are accepted.

The cost of a Multiphasic Blood Screening is $55.00 and includes the following:

– Hemoglobin
– Hematocrit
– Red Blood Cell Count
– White Blood Cell Count
– Red Blood Cell Indices (MCV, MCH, MCHC, RDW)
– Platelet count
– Albumin
– Albumin/Globulin Ratio
– Anion Gap
– Bilirubin Total
– BUN/Creatinine Ratio
– Calcium
– Carbon Dioxide
– Chloride
– Creatinine
– Calculated Osmolality
– EGFR
– Globulin
– Glucose
– Phosphatase, Alkaline
– Potassium
– Protein Total
– Sodium
– Transferase Aspartate Amino (AST)
– Transferase Alanine Amino (ALT)
– Urea Nitrogen (BUN)
– TSH
– Cholesterol
– HDL Cholesterol
– Triglycerides
– LDL Cholesterol
– Cholesterol/HDL Ratio
– Non-HDL Cholesterol

For an additional fee, you may also request the following screenings:

– A1C – $25.00
– Prostate-Specific Antigen – $25.00
– Vitamin D – $25.00

Please note, a 12-hour fast is recommended. These screenings are not covered by Medicare or Insurance. You may pre-pay with a credit card or check. Cash will not be accepted.


