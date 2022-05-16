 

SPONSORED: Join the ‘Over 30 Club’ at Clarion Ford

Monday, May 16, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – At Clarion Ford, we would like to know what your gas payment is – not your car payment, your gas payment.

And – with gas prices reaching record levels, it’s time to join the “Over 30 Club” at Clarion Ford.

Every car with the “Over 30 Club” tag gets OVER 30 miles per gallon.

If your car or truck is costing you too much at the pump, why make the oil companies richer when you can swap that payment for a new, more fuel-efficient car?!

Stop by and look for that tag and join the “Over 30 Club” at Clarion Ford.

Or – check the “Over 30 Club” webpage at clarionford.com.


