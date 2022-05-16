State Police Calls: Burglary, Gas Siphoned from Vehicle, DUI

Area state police responded to the following calls:

Gas Stolen From Vehicle

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of theft of gasoline from a vehicle in the area of Huey Road, Toby Township, Clarion County.

The incident happened sometime between Monday, April 25, and Sunday, May 8.

According to the report, gasoline was siphoned from a 1974 Chevrolet Corvette, which was parked in the driveway of a residence on Huey Road.

The value of the gasoline is listed as $45.37.

The victim is listed as a 47-year-old Rimersburg woman.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

Burglary in Limestone Township

Clarion-based State Police said a vacant residence along Lenwood Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County, was recently burglarized.

According to the report, the incident occurred when unknown actor(s) gained access through the rear locked door of the residence, causing damage sometime between Sunday, April 3, at approximately 8:00 a.m. and Tuesday, May 3, around 7:12 p.m.

The suspects did not steal anything while inside the vacant residence, police said.

The unknown actor(s) fled in an unknown direction.

Damage is estimated at $100.00.

DUI in Barnett Township

Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations in the 12000 block of Route 36, Barnett Township, Jefferson County, on Sunday, April 15, around 12:29 a.m.

Upon making contact, signs of impairment were observed, and the operator was taken for a legal blood draw, the report states.

Charges are pending blood results.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.