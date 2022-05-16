Clarion Area Bus Contract Postponed Until June Meeting

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A vote on a five-year transportation contract between Clarion Area School District and Paul R. Brown was pulled from the school board’s May business agenda after questions were raised at a work session.

According to Superintendent Joe Carrico, Brown’s five-year contract was 31 percent higher than the previous contract, and his proposal is $500,000.00 per year with a yearly increase based on the consumer price index. The 2021-2022 contract was $381,000.00 for six buses and a new van.

With the rising fuel, additional language was needed in the contract to protect both the contractor and the school district.

“We will work out the details and likely vote on the contract at the June 14 board meeting,” said Carrico.

Personnel items dominated business at the meeting, including the following:

Appointments

– David Constantino – Assistant Girls Basketball Coach – Step 5-6 years’ experience $3,680

– Peggy Rex- Food Service Part-time Kitchen Manager – $27,300 annually – 6hrs/day – 220 days

– Kayla Karg – Food Service Fiscal Manager – $8,000 annual supplemental

– Chandra Scheftic – Food Service Administrative Assistant – $8,000 annual supplemental

– Rebecca Kammerdeiner – Food Service Consulting 22-23 School Year – $67/hr

Substitute Nurse:

– Maggie Bohlander

Summer Custodians:

– Karen Wells – Full Time – $14.05/hr

– Brian Reed – Part Time – $10.00/hr

– Kim Bair – Part-Time – $10.65/hr

– Anita Sharrar – Part-Time – $13.15/hr

– Loni Beichner – Part-Time – $12.90/hr

– Brandi Thomas – Part-Time – $10.25/hr

– Ken Minich – Part-Time – $11.45/hr

Summer Extended School Year (ESY):

Teachers ($31.66/hr):

– Julie Johnson

– Natalie Anderson

– Angela McIntyre

Paraprofessionals/PCA:

– Kelly Gribik – $12.90/hr

– Laurie Kerle – $13.40/hr

– Alisa Hartzell – $10.00/hr (PCA$14.00/hr)

– Tracy Girvan – $10.00/hr (PCA $14.00/hr)

– Allison Brent – $10.00/hr (PCA $14.00/hr)

Retirement:

– Kim Stormer – High School Chemistry

Resignation:

– Rob Sintobin – High School Social Studies; Sintobin resigned to accept the position of high school principal at Clarion-Limestone.

– Tracy Craig – Robotics Advisor

Membership:

– Peggy Rex – PRFSD – $500/annually

Volunteers:

Guidance:

– Nicollette Glenn

Volleyball:

– Brenna Campbell

– Jason Brinkley

– Sammi Beichner

Football:

– Ben Smith

– Jared Beggs

– Rick Atzeni

– Ashby Diaz

Soccer:

– Nicollette Glenn

– Stephanie Lias

Leave without Pay:

– Mike Lefay – April 11, 2022

– Kaitlyn Draa – 1/2 Day – April 28, 2022

– Jessica Hogue – April 8, 2022, April 27, 2022

– Sarah Smith – May 6, 2022

