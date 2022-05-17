​​​​​​​AAA: Nearly Every State Above $4 per Gallon

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices are 13 cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.520 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.644 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.644. The average in Jefferson County is $4.638.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.520

Average price during the week of May 9, 2022: $4.394



The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.596 Altoona

$4.455 Beaver

$4.576 Bradford

$4.517 Brookville

$4.527 Butler

$4.518 Clarion

$4.503 DuBois

$4.494 Erie

$4.490 Greensburg

$4.515 Indiana

$4.537 Jeannette

$4.538 Kittanning

$4.518 Latrobe

$4.504 Meadville

$4.540 Mercer

$4.513 New Castle

$4.506 New Kensington

$4.499 Oil City

$4.533 Pittsburgh

$4.474 Sharon

$4.524 Uniontown

$4.599 Warren

$4.490 Washington

Trend Analysis:

With the national average cost for regular gas steadily climbing, three states—Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma—are still holdouts for crossing the $4 per gallon mark. The national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.48 which is 40 cents more than a month ago and $1.43 more than a year ago. The increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which is hovering near $110 a barrel.

At the beginning of last week, the price of crude oil decreased due to global market concern that crude demand will suffer as COVID lockdowns in China remain in place. However, crude prices reversed course at the end of the week over growing market worries that Ukrainian and European Union actions against Russian oil and natural gas companies could spark retaliation by Russia, which would lead to more market disruption and uncertainty. Additionally, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that domestic crude supply increased by 8.5 million barrels to 424.2 million barrels. The current level is still approximately 12.5 percent lower than a year ago.

According to new data from EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.6 million barrels to 225 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand also decreased slightly from 8.86 million barrels per day to 8.7 million barrels per day. Typically, lower demand would put downward pressure on pump prices. However, crude prices remain volatile, and as they surge, pump prices follow suit.

Meanwhile, the switch to the more expensive summer blend of gasoline, which usually adds seven to ten cents per gallon depending on the market, is happening now. This switchover should be complete nationwide by early June. This summer blend switch is an annual event.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.