A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 64. Light west wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 53. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

