Alice R. Bish, age 84, of Indiana and formerly of Distant, passed away Saturday morning May 14, 2022, at the Lynn Haven Personal Care Home in Blacklick.

Born March 21, 1938, in Mosgrove, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Ottie and Emma Brink Crissman.

She married Malcolm Bish on June 21, 1957, in Limestone and he preceded her in death on May 1, 1993.

Alice was a homemaker and loved to bake and work in her flower garden.

Survivors include her five children: Timothy Bish and his wife, Patty, of Charleroi; Robin Marks and her husband, Tim of Elverson; Rodney Bish and his wife, Donna, of Erie; Deanna Bickish and her husband, John, of Centralia, Missouri and Andrea Campbell and her husband, Aaron, of Fountain Inn, South Carolina; nine grandchildren: Shandra, Jonathan, Jeremy, Shaunden, Hunter, Shanae, Reid, Clay and Cole, and two step granddaughters, Clara and Michaela.

Alice is also survived by ten great grandchildren: Alaina, Kendall, Makayla, Arianna, Riley, Grayson, Ryan, Bradley, Kyler and Erin, and a sister Nancy Ray of Poland, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rebecca; brothers: David Crissman, Clarence Crissman, Shelby Crissman, Charles Crissman, William Crissman and James Crissman and sisters: Jean Hutchinson, Shirley Smith and Joan Proffitt.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to Noon, Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will follow at Noon on Friday in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery, Distant, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to Alice’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.