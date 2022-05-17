 

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Forest VNA & Hospice to Host Wings of Hope Butterfly Release on July 10

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

167972395_4501968549819871_7703177895819293147_nSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Forest VNA and Hospice will host its 10th Annual Wings of Hope butterfly release on July 10 at the Clarion County Park.

The event–scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 10–is held for all persons who wish to release Monarch butterflies in memory of or in honor of loved ones.

The cost is $25.00 per butterfly. Proceeds are used to support the hospice, bereavement, and volunteer programs.

Monday, May 23 is the last day to order butterflies. Order forms are available by calling 814-297-8400, on the CF VNA Facebook page, or by downloading from the website at cfvna.org/butterfly-release/

The program will include brief inspirational messages, live music, and a reading of the names of persons by whom and for whom the butterflies are given. CF VNA will release butterflies for persons who are unable to attend the event.

This is an outdoor, in-person event. The public is welcomed; it is not required to purchase a butterfly in order to attend.

The event will be held at the Clarion County Park Community Pavilion located at 41 Doe Run Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, contact Nancy Jeannerat, Bereavement & Spiritual Coordinator, at [email protected]


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

