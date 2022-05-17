Cleora Ann Dotterrer, age 78, of Marienville, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in Erie on November 8, 1943 to the late Lloyd Johnson and Helen (Carl) Hackbarth.

She loved traveling and fishing above all else.

She cherished being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the pool at home.

Home to Cleora was church.

She was a member of The Alpha Assembly of God in Clarion for 38 years.

Cleora worked for the Clarion University Chandler Hall for a number of years.

Cleora is survived by her husband, Robert Dotterrer of Marienville, sons, Roger Gilbert and friend Laura Ebert of Knox and Raymond (Tina) Gilbert of Pittsburgh; siblings, Lloyd (Carmen) Johnson Jr of Texas, Janet Layton of Clarion, Lee (Abby) Johnson of Kentucky, Anita Johnson of California, Carl Johnson and family of Maryland, a very special friend Barbara Moore of Alabama and a great-aunt, Patty Johnson-Labrizzi of Seneca, housemate and friend Doris Gary of Marienville.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Daniel Eustice, Heather (Dave) Hollis, Rachel and Sela Gilbert, Audrionna (Ian) McPherson, Samantha Gilbert and (friend Khan Miller) and Robert Gilbert; great-grandchildren: Blake, Bram, Bowie, Delilah, and Athena.

Cleora was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Betty Perry and brother, Robert Johnson.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 2pm to 4pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 4pm.

Memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice: 271 Perkins Rd. Clarion, Pa 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

