Fetterman Wins Democratic Nod in U.S. Senate Race

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – John Fetterman is the winner of the Democratic nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

(PHOTO: Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman visited Clarion in 2019 as part of his statewide marijuana legalization listening tour. Photo by Dave Cyphert of of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Fetterman defeated U.S. Representative Conor Lamb and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta on Tuesday to advance to November’s general election.

He and the winner of the Republican primary will be competing for the soon-to-be-vacated seat by retiring GOP Senator Pat Toomey.

Fetterman, 52, the Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and former mayor of Braddock near Pittsburgh, was recovering from a stroke and learned of the news from his room in Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

He had a pacemaker implanted on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from his campaign.

Fetterman, a progressive, advocates for Medicare For All, raising the minimum wage to at least $15 an hour, and implementing a wealth tax.

