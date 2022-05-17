Guided Tours Available At Scripture Rocks

 

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Scripture Rocks Group (1)JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Enjoy an interpretive guided walking tour through Scripture Rocks Park and learn the story of Douglas Stahlman, a troubled man with a powerful message.

The 1.5-mile gravel-covered pathways wind through more than 60 boulders carved with religious verses by Douglas Stahlman in the early 1900s.

The guided tour, hosted by the Jefferson County History Center, includes the story of Douglas Stahlman and his years of conducting public worship services along with residing on Altar Rock, where he began penning his Dedicated Rocks Book.

The tour also loops through the Port Barnett Rockshelter, a controlled archaeology dig conducted by North Fork Chapter 29 Excavation Project. Findings provided evidence of visitors at least 5,300 years ago.

A guided hike will be conducted on the last Sunday of every month at 1:00 pm; May 29th, June 26th, July 31st, August 28th, and September 25th. This event is free.

Donations are appreciated.

It is asked that you do not bring pets on the tour as it can be distracting to other guests.

Visit Jefferson County’s History Center’s website for more events jchconline.org/events.


